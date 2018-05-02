SC Senate votes to dramatically expand abortion ban

Republicans were able to gather enough votes in the South Carolina Senate on Wednesday to end an indefinite filibuster on a bill which would effectively ban all abortions in South Carolina.

Supporters approved an amendment to effectively ban any abortion in South Carolina with the exception of rape, incest or if the mother’s life is endangered.

The amendment was a massive expansion added on to the more limited original bill which would have only barred the procedure known by its opponents as “dismemberment abortions.”

Republicans know the measure will be challenged in court and ruled unconstitutional by lower federal judges. But they hope it can force the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider its 1974 Roe v. Wade decision, which barred states from banning abortion.

More than 160 amendments were filed to the bill — most of them only written by opponents to extend debate — prompting a marathon debate as supporters pushed through anyway. And there are just a few days left in the regular session.

So Republicans led an effort to invoke cloture. Under Senate rules, the move prevents Democrats from introducing any more amendments. But it also allowed them to spend the maximum 20 minutes per amendment.

Senators had only gotten through 19 amendments as of 11 p.m. Wednesday. That’s when Senate leaders hammered out a deal to withdraw all but 13 of the remaining amendments to be considered on Thursday. The compromise cleared the way for the bill to be given a key 28-10 approval vote. Another formal vote is needed to send it back to the House, which passed a dismemberment abortion ban last year.

State Sen. Richard Cash, R-Anderson, is an ardent supporter of the ban. “I’m trying to amend the bill to keep it in line with what I consider to be pro-life principles,” he said on the Senate floor Wednesday evening. However, he ultimately voted “present” because he opposed the rape and incest exceptions.

State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, opposes the ban and insisted the debate should continue.. “This deserves a serious debate. We should not have had cloture,” he said.

The proposal would have initially only banned the “dilation and evacuation” method of abortions. The procedure is only a tiny percentage of all abortions in South Carolina, but most common for those done during the second trimester. It involves using forceps to break apart the fetus

GOP senators voted to give the bill priority status last week, moving it to the top of the agenda. Democrats threatened to filibuster and run out the clock on the rest of this year’s regular session, leaving many to worry the bill would derail any other major legislation from passing in the last two weeks.