Worker killed in construction accident at new facility for sexually violent predators

South Carolina mental health officials say a contractor killed in a construction accident this week was working on a new prison facility.

A Department of Mental Health spokeswoman said the incident occurred Tuesday at the construction site for a new Sexually Violent Predator Treatment Program facility in Columbia. Tracy LaPointe said work has stopped for an investigation by the South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 49-year-old Diane Smith of Lumberton, North Carolina. The coroner said Smith was working on a scissor lift at a construction site on Tuesday afternoon when she became trapped between the lift’s railing and the ceiling. The coroner said Smith died from asphyxiation after her body was crushed.

DMH said Correct Care Recovery Solutions, Inc., is developing the project, although it was not clear if Smith was an employee of that company or a subcontractor.

The $45 million facility will house those deemed by a judge to be sexual predators who are “mentally abnormal” or a public danger should they be released. Legislators approved the new facility in 2016 after mental health officials warned the current facility was running out of space. The future site will be built at the former state Stevenson Correctional Institution prison, which Department of Corrections officials closed in 2012. The new facility would have 268 beds, but the agency said it could house up to 500 patients, if needed.

Officials hope to open the new treatment facility later this year.