College of Charleston installs historic marker at civil rights advocate’s birthplace

Septima Clark was born across the street from the College of Charleston 120 years ago. But she couldn’t attend the college because of the color of her skin.

On the 120th anniversary of Clark’s birth, the college is recognizing her contributions to Charleston by unveiling a historic marker at her birth site at 105 Wentworth Street.

The historic marker was the idea of College of Charleston education students who were learning about Clark in a classroom across the street.

“In one of my classes I was talking about her and I was talking about how there’s not a marker on the site,” Educational History Associate Professor Jon Hale said. “Which shouldn’t be the case because this is an education program, a good history program and we should recognize someone like her, and a couple of my students were inspired and they went ahead and created the marker.”

South Carolina Teaching Fellows Ridgeland Welch and Aly Lain worked with Hale and visiting professor Mary Ann Hartshorn to raise money and get the marker installed.

Clark was a lifelong educator and activist in Charleston who fought for equal education for all students and equal pay for African-American teachers.

“She saw education as a way to uplift the entire community, especially African-Americans in the Lowcountry,” Hale said. “She began establishing literary programs and she also joined the NAACP and helped overturn the law in 1919 which said only white teachers could teach in the city of Charleston.”

Clark worked with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on his citizenship school program, which educated citizens and voters about their rights. Hale described her as “a very strong advocate for everyone’s civil rights throughout her entire life.”

“She was very active in various Civil Rights campaigns, including the equalization of teachers’ salaries,” he said. “And this work eventually led to the school district of Charleston County firing her for being a member of the NAACP.”

He said Clark believed in citizenship education, or “that education should be a form of democracy. That students and young people and adults must be prepared to be good citizens,” he said. “And by good citizens she always meant active citizens participating in the voting process. Questioning officials. Putting forth policies and suggestions and ideas to improve the well-being of everybody.”

Hale said given the College of Charleston’s history, it’s important that the institution lead the initiative for the recognition of Clark’s birthplace.

“There’s been problems with the College of Charleston,” he said. “It was a segregated institution. It struggled with a Confederate past and we can begin to see the students of the College of Charleston and faculty members begin to lead the way to show how the college can document Charleston’s rich and proud Civil Rights history.”

School officials on Thursday afternoon will unveil a portrait of Clark by famed Charleston artist Jonathan Green. The ceremony will be at the college’s Hill Gallery on the first floor of the Cato Center at 161 Calhoun Street. The portrait will ultimately be housed at the Avery Research Center where Clark studied when it was the Avery Normal Institute. The 4 p.m. portrait reception is free and open to the public.

Inscribed on the historic marker:

Septima Poinsette Clark, who Martin Luther King Jr. called “the Mother of the Movement,” was a nationally influential Civil Rights activist. She was born at 105 Wentworth St. on May 3, 1898, to Peter Poinsette, former slave, and Victoria Anderson, who was of Haitian descent. Clark earned her teacher’s certificate from Charleston’s Avery Normal Institute and her master’s from Hampton Institute. She taught for nearly 40 years.

In 1953, Clark visited the Highlander Folk School in TN, which was dedicated to training community organizers and pursuing equality for all. Here she developed the “citizenship school” model, which promoted literacy and political education. By 1965 Clark had helped to organize nearly 900 citizenship schools, including the first one on nearby Johns Island, and had helped register more than 50,000 Black voters.