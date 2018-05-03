Georgia man pleads guilty for threatening to kill Sen. Tim Scott

A Georgia man who was arrested last year for threatening to kill Sen. Tim Scott has pleaded guilty to two lesser charges.

41-year-old Jason Bell admitted to two counts of anonymous telecommunications harassment, according to documents released by federal prosecutors. They said Bell called Scott’s office almost a dozen times last October, threatening to kill the Republican senator. Bell also admitted making a similar threat to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

According to an indictment, Bell was upset that Scott criticized President Trump’s response to attacks on anti-Nazi protestors in Charlottesville, Virginia. At the time, Scott suggested Trump’s moral authority had been “complicated” by his insistence that neo-Nazis and counter-protestors were both to blame for the violence that ensued.

During that call, Bell also asked “are we as a white people supposed to just stand for this injustice or do we do what Dylann Roof did?” referring to the white supremacist sentenced to death after his conviction for murdering nine African-American worshipers at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston.

Bell told a staffer he was upset that Scott blamed Neo-Nazis and saw it as “black victimization.”

Ultimately, the Cochran, Ga., native pleaded guilty to two counts of anonymous telecommunications harassment. DeKalb County (Georgia) deputies initially charged him with making terroristic threats.