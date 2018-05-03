McMaster says he will sign abortion bill, remains firm on utility rate cut

Governor Henry McMaster said Thursday he will sign a bill passed by the Senate that expands the state’s abortion law.

“Sometimes you have to fight for what you believe in,” he said. “I think there’s nothing wrong with that bill and any bill that reduces abortions in South Carolina I am for and I will sign.”

McMaster said he needed to look over other bills that had passed the legislature and were on the way to his desk. He met with members of the media after issuing a proclamation for National Teacher Appreciation Month and meeting the state’s Teachers of the Year.

He remains firm that he will veto any bill that does not include a full 18 percent rate cut for utility payers who have been paying the extra charge to pay for the now-defunct V.C. Summer Nuclear project in Fairfield County. A conference committee is currently working on a compromise between the House bill, which includes the temporary 18 percent rate cut, and the Senate bill, in which the rate reduction of 13 percent.

“The customers, the ratepayers, were buying power from a monopoly, or monopolies,” he said. “They had no choice and they had nothing to do with the mismanagement and problems in that construction. They are not the ones to blame. They are not the ones that should . . . be burdened with paying that money.”

McMaster said he will stand firm with his veto, even if it means no rate relief at all for SCE&G customers.

“I will vigorously oppose anything that has those innocent people paying for the debacle that has happened. They did not cause it. They have suffered from it by paying money. They ought to get their money back and pay no more.”

In other issues, McMaster said he will make sure Planned Parenthood does not get funding from the state.

“I issued an executive order I’ll stand by,” he said. “We’re not going to spend any taxpayer money on Planned Parenthood. It’s not going to go there. If there’s anything I can do about it we will fight to make sure that no taxpayer money goes to Planned Parenthood. I’ve issued that executive order and we expect to accomplish that.”

The governor said he’s hopeful legislators will pass a budget that includes $2.2 billion in tax cuts, including his plan to eliminate income taxes for retired law enforcement officers, military and first responders.

He’s also hopeful the bill banning sanctuary cities will pass.

“That needs to get passed. We need to send a message loud and clear in South Carolina that we’re not going to have sanctuary cities.”