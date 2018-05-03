Proposed bill would change the way an adopted child is given a birth certificate in South Carolina

The state Senate Medical Affairs Committee Thursday advanced legislation that would change the way an adopted child is given a birth certificate.

Committee member Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said under current law an adopted child has to go through the courts to access their original birth certificate with their biological parents’ name on it. “Currently someone who has been adopted can only access the original birth certificate showing their biological parents name on it if they get a court order.”

Under the proposal, things would become a bit easier for an adopted child to get their original birth certificate with their biological parents’ name on it. “Is if an adoptee, or for a child who has been adopted, upon becoming 21 years of age or older, can receive a copy of their original birth certificate and a medical history if a biological parent consents to that,” Davis said.

Currently, in South Carolina, a birth certificate is issued with the child’s biological parents’ name on it. If they are adopted, a new birth certificate is issued with the adoptive parents’ name on it and makes no mention of the biological parents.