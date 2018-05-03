Proposed bill would change the way an adopted child is given a birth certificate in South Carolina

The state Senate Medical Affairs Committee Thursday advanced legislation that would change the way an adopted child can obtain their birth certificate in South Carolina.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said current law requires adopted children go through the courts to access their original birth certificate with their biological parents’ name on it.

“Someone who has been adopted can only access the original birth certificate showing their biological parents name on it if they get a court order.”

Under the proposal, things would become a bit easier. “An adoptee, or for a child who has been adopted upon becoming 21 years of age or older, can receive a copy of their original birth certificate and a medical history if a biological parent consents to that,” Davis said.

Current procedure in South Carolina issues a birth certificate with the biological parents’ name on it. If the child is adopted, a new certificate is issued with the adoptive parents’ names and no mention is made of the biological parents.