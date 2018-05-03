State Grand Jury unites law enforcement agencies in gang investigation

The State Grand Jury helped several law enforcement agencies work together on a gang investigation in the Midlands.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the indictments of eight people alleging their involvement in the Bloods gang Thursday. Those indictments stem from a series of crimes and shootings in April of 2016. One of those shootings led to murder charges.

“This is the great work of the men and women in multiple agencies coming together under the umbrella of the grand jury to bring justice to gang members who are terrorizing these communities,” Wilson said.

“One of the best uses of the grand jury is to work together among separate jurisdictions,” he said. “This case couldn’t have happened without collaboration.”

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police Department, Cayce Police Department and SLED worked on the investigation.

“Agencies started communicating and determined that these individual crimes were connected to the same individuals and so we were able to use the State Grand Jury here in the attorney general’s office to bring a comprehensive investigation together from multiple agencies and basically have a cohesive unit working together to bring these folks to justice,” Wilson said.

Once agencies in Lexington County and Columbia realized their crimes were connected, they asked the attorney general’s office for help.

The accusations include a drive-by shooting that occurred at an apartment complex where the defendants allegedly shot into a group of people standing outside whom they believed to be opposing gang members. The only person in the targeted group to be hit by a bullet was an alleged fellow Blood gang member who died as a result of his injuries.

“Ironically, in an attempt to shoot rival gang members, they shot one of their own, so it’s one of those unfortunate things but that’s what happened in this case,” Wilson said.

Another shooting occurred earlier that same day at a school bus stop.

“This is just a handful of people,” Wilson said. “There are other people out there and we’re looking for them, too.”

Wilson said gangs are a serious public safety issue in South Carolina.

“I think the gang problem is huge,” he said. “There are a lot of gangs out there that are recruiting in neighborhoods and communities and in the schools.”

Wilson said no neighborhood is immune to gang activity.

“A lot of these drive-by shootings were random and one of them was at a school bus stop at 8 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “So a lot of gang activity doesn’t happen in far-off places. It happens in your community because they’re looking for trouble.”

Click here to read Indictment One. Click here to read Indictment Two. Click here to read Indictment Three.

Indicted by State Grand Jury:

WILLIAM ANTHONY BURRELL, JR. (A/K/A “AJ”):

1. CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. TWO COUNTS OF BURGLARY SECOND DEGREE (VIOLENT) – 15 YEARS

3. PETIT LARCENY – 30 DAYS OR $1,000

4. GRAND LARCENY (OVER $10,000) – 10 YEARS OR A FINE

5. FIVE COUNTS OF BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR $1,000

6. POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

DAIQUAN LAMONT BROOKS (A/K/A “QUAN STAKKS”):

1. TWO COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. TWO COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

NASIIR ALI SHAHEED DANIELS:

1. SIX COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. FIVE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. THREE COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

5. TWO COUNTS OF BURGLARY SECOND DEGREE (VIOLENT) – 15 YEARS

6. PETIT LARCENY – 30 DAYS OR $1,000

7. TWO COUNTS OF GRAND LARCENY (OVER $10,000) – 10 YEARS OR A FINE

8. GRAND LARCENY ($2000-$10,000) – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

9. FIVE COUNTS OF BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR $1,000

10. POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

11. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME – 5 YEARS

TYREE DAYQUAN GEIGER:

1. SIX COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. FIVE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. THREE COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

5. TWO COUNTS OF BURGLARY SECOND DEGREE (VIOLENT) – 15 YEARS

6. PETIT LARCENY – 30 DAYS OR $1,000

7. TWO COUNTS OF GRAND LARCENY (OVER $10,000) – 10 YEARS OR A FINE

8. GRAND LARCENY ($2000-$10,000) – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

9. FIVE COUNTS OF BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR $1,000

10. POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

11. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME – 5 YEARS

DAQUAN DARNELL HENDERSON (A/K/A “HUNCHO”):

1. TWO COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. TWO COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

DAVANTA TERRENCE JOHNSON (A/K/A “CHEDDAR”):

1. SIX COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. FOUR COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. THREE COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

5. TWO COUNTS OF BURGLARY SECOND DEGREE (VIOLENT) – 15 YEARS

6. PETIT LARCENY – 30 DAYS OR $1,000

7. TWO COUNTS OF GRAND LARCENY (OVER $10,000) – 10 YEARS OR A FINE

8. GRAND LARCENY ($2000-$10,000) – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

9. FIVE COUNTS OF BREAKING INTO MOTOR VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR $1,000

10. POSSESSION OF A STOLEN VEHICLE – 5 YEARS OR A FINE

11. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME – 5 YEARS

12. RESISTING ARREST WITH A DEADLY WEAPON – 2 TO 10 YEARS

13. FAILURE TO STOP FOR A BLUE LIGHT – 3 YEARS OR $500

JAMAL TEAWON JOHNSON (A/K/A “MAL B”):

1. TWO COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. TWO COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

5. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME – 5 YEARS

FAIQUAN DAEWOO SHYON SWINDELL (A/K/A “GUN PLAY”):

1. TWO COUNTS OF CONSPIRACY – 5 YEARS OR $5,000

2. MURDER – 30 YEARS TO LIFE

3. THREE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED MURDER – 30 YEARS

4. TWO COUNTS OF DISCHARGING A FIREARM INTO A DWELLING – 10 YEARS OR $1,000

5. POSSESSION OF A WEAPON DURING VIOLENT CRIME – 5 YEARS

On April 30 Swindell, Johnson, Henderson, Geiger, Johnson, Daniels, and Burrell, Jr. appeared in court for bond hearings. William Anthony Burrell, Jr. was granted a $150,000 bond with special conditions. However, he is currently being held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on unrelated charges. Bond was denied for the remaining defendants. Brooks is currently incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections and will have a court appearance at a later date.

The investigation continues.