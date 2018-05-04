Ex-Kershaw County sheriff’s employee accused of stealing county’s sex offender registry fund

South Carolina state police have charged a Midlands law enforcement employee with stealing money from a sex offender registry fund.

The State Law Enforcement Division said 34-year-old Samantha Connell was arrested Thursday and charged with embezzlement. Connell worked as an administrative assistant in the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

A SLED warrant said Connell stole from the county Sex Offender Registry Fund, which was paid for with fees sex offenders were required to pay when they registered in the county. The warrant states she was the only person with a key to a drawer where the money was kept.

The warrant said Connell took all the money paid into the fund from January 2015 until April 2016. It does not give a specific amount, other than noting she is charged with embezzling less than $10,000.

SLED said it investigated the case at the request of the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office has not commented, other than posting the SLED announcement on its Facebook page.