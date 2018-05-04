SCDNR opens life jacket loaner station on Lake Murray

Boaters on Lake Murray who may be short a life jacket or may not have the right size can now borrow one.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will open a life jacket loaner station at Larry Koon Landing. It’s the third loaner station in the state: the DNR also has stations at Murrell’s Inlet Landing and Limehouse Landing in Charleston.

Lt. Kim Leverich said when DNR officers do boat checks, they will often find boaters do not have enough life jackets on board or lack the correct size for everyone on the boat.

“We find a lot of times that that’s one of the main violations that we see is that there’s not enough life jackets or they’re not properly sized,” she said. “We’ll see a lot of boats that may have 10 adult life jackets on it but they’ve got a little kid on there and children can’t wear adult-sized life jackets.”

“We would love to tell people you got to wear these life jackets,” Leverich said. “But, unfortunately, by law adults don’t have to wear them. But they do have to have them on the boat. So if they get to the landing and they see they’re short, they can grab one of ours.”

DNR has a special event at 2 p.m. Friday to unveil a new board, which includes life jacket use instructions in both English and Spanish, and a capsule for fishermen to dispose of their monofilament line. Leverich said proper disposal of monofilament line helps protect wildlife.

“We want to think not just about our safety but our aquatic wildlife out there. Because we see turtles or birds injured in that area,” she said. Sometimes, the monofilament leads to the animal’s death.

SCDNR life jacket mascot Zippit will arrive by boat and there will be giveaways and informational services at the event.

United States Power Squadrons volunteers will keep the loaner board stocked throughout the season.

“As we maintain Lake Murray throughout the year, we’re always focused making it a safe place for recreation,” said Billy Chastain, who manages the lake of behalf of South Carolina Electric & Gas. “In the same way, SCDNR is always focused on the safety of the people who visit the lake, and the life jacket loaner station is just one example of their continued dedication to public safety.”

Life jackets will be available based on the honor system. Boaters who borrow them are expected to return them to the board once finished.

“Occasionally we have a life jacket come up missing,” Leverich said. “We can live with that. I would much rather somebody steal one of my life jackets and it saves their life, then for me to have to go out with a dive team and recover them . . . Please bring it back so the next boater that may come in tomorrow will have it available for them.”