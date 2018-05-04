South Carolina Senate abortion ban proposal ends in filibuster

A bill that would have outlawed almost all abortions in South Carolina died early Friday morning on the floor of the Senate long after Democrats launched a filibuster that lasted throughout much of the day and into the night which showed no signs of stopping. Democratic senators were prepared for a marathon dragging into the weekend.

The State newspaper reports, that in a 24-21 vote, with six Republicans joining Democrats, the Senate voted to send the bill back to a Senate committee, effectively killing any chance of the bill moving forward in the rest of

Republicans Sens. Massey of Edgefield, Luke Rankin of Horry, Chip Campsen of Charleston, Katrina Shealy of Lexington, Greg Gregory of Lancaster and Hugh Leatherman of Florence voted along with Democrats to end the debate and kill the bill for the year.

The measure which would have banned all abortions, except for in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger, already faced l a tough road to passage and all-but-certain legal challenges.

The filibuster started Thursday afternoon with Sen. Marlin Kimpson, D-Charleston, taking to the podium for nearly eight hours.

The Senate voted to recommit the bill which means it will go back to the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and no chance to be reintroduced this session which has only three days left.

The filibuster prevented the Senate from taking up other important matters with so little time left in the session.