SC Senate abortion ban proposal killed after more than 12-hour filibuster

A bill which would have outlawed almost all abortions in South Carolina died early Friday morning on the floor of the Senate, days after Democrats launched a filibuster that lasted throughout much of the day and into the night which showed no signs of stopping. Democratic senators were prepared for a marathon dragging into the weekend.

The measure very nearly passed, with a 25-20 vote to end the filibuster coming up a single vote shy of what Republicans needed. Three Republicans refused to end the debate.

With debate dragging on nearly 14 hours and facing no prospect of ending debate before the Senate’s regular session ends next week, six Republicans ultimately had enough and switched sides. The 24-21 vote sent the bill back to committee, killing it.

The measure would have banned all abortions, except for in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s life is in danger. The initial bill would have only banned dilation and evacuation procedures (which opponents call “dismemberment abortions”), but senators agreed to an amendment Tuesday which significantly expanded the measure.

Republicans had garnered enough votes and Democratic defections to give the bill second reading Wednesday night. But that only set up a filibuster Thursday afternoon with State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, taking to the podium for nearly eight hours. He was succeeded late into the night by State Sen. Margie Bright-Matthews, D-Colleton.

Republicans repeatedly tried to sit the Democratic opponents down, but failed to garner the 26 votes needed each time. Senate President Pro Tempore Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, and Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry, sided with Democrats each time.

The Senate voted to recommit the bill which means it will go back to the Senate Medical Affairs Committee and no chance to be reintroduced this session which has only three days left. Besides Leatherman and Rankin, other Republicans State Sens. Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, Katrina Shealy, R-Lexington, and Greg Gregory, R-Lancaster decided to end the debate.

The filibuster prevented the Senate from taking up other important matters with so little time left in the session.