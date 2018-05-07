SC Dept. of Ag looking for farmers to experiment with hemp crop

As the South Carolina Department of Agriculture begins its first season with farmers growing industrial hemp, the department is looking for farmers interested in growing the crop next year.

The first group of 20 farmers are putting their seeds into the 20 acres they have been allowed to raise hemp. The pilot program is expanded for its second year, doubling the number of farmers accepted and the number of acres they can plant.

“The years one and two are great research and learning opportunities and then the hope is that in year three we will have developed a market in South Carolina and learned a lot about the growing potential of South Carolina soil,” said SC Agriculture Commissioner Hugh Weathers. “Then we will know if, in fact, hemp will be a great crop alternative for South Carolina farmers.”

The 20 farmers involved in the first year of the program will have to reapply, but Weathers said based on their experience and knowledge gained, they will most likely be accepted for the second year.

Hemp has several uses: for seed, which Weathers says has lots of applications in the market, CBD oil, fiber or alternative energy source.

“Many of our hemp-based products that are used by industry now are imported so we think that the market is there,” he said. “There are some hurdles to that around federal regulations. So while we’re learning if, in fact, we can grow this crop, where we need to advocate for some federal regulatory relief, we will do that as well.”

Meanwhile, this year, South Carolina growers will be experimenting and answering questions such as which soil is the best for growing hemp, How much water to apply for the largest yield, and which regions, if any, are better conditions for hemp-growing than others. The Department of Agriculture is helping farmers with those questions, along with the Clemson Extension.

“Which of these offtakes would be the most profitable, whether it’s seed or oil or fiber or energy?” Weathers asked. “So we’re trying to help with all of these questions that our farmers will have this first year . . . so that we can learn some pretty valuable information about going forward with hemp in South Carolina.”

Weathers said the goal was to spread the hemp farmers in regions throughout the state yet keep them close enough together if they needed to share resources or equipment. The first 20 farmers are in 15 counties statewide. The department wanted a diverse set of farmers to learn as much as possible.

“They come from a variety of backgrounds,” Weathers said. “There are some tobacco farmers. There are some vegetable farmers. There’s a beef farmer, a sod farmer, a grass grower.”

“We do make a strong effort to network as many resources as possible, either from the Department of Agriculture or from our neighboring states or from others who have experience . . . We try to take a long-term approach to hemp as well as any other diversification opportunities for South Carolina farmers so that we can grow agribusiness to an even greater impact on South Carolina’s economy.”

To qualify for a permit, applicants must:

-be a South Carolina resident;

-pass a state and federal background check administered by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division;

-have a signed contract with an industrial hemp manufacturer/processor; and

-submit GPS coordinates for the land where industrial hemp will be grown.

Completed applications for the 2019 program must be completed and postmarked by Friday, June 29. Click here for more information.