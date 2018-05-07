SC Senate expecting busy final week of session

With the abortion debate now behind them, the South Carolina Senate returns to Columbia this week for the final three days of the regular session.

The abortion debate took up much-needed time for the Senate to focus on other matters, meaning the agenda is packed for the upcoming week.

The next big issue that the Senate has to work out with the House is a possible rate reduction for South Carolina Electric & Gas (SCE&G) electric customers in the wake of the failed nuclear expansion project at the VC Summer plant. The Senate wants a 13 percent reduction, the House wants 18 percent.

The House rate is the full amount of customers’ bills still going to the pay for the abandoned project, while the Senate amount matches what its auditors believe SCE&G could lose without risking bankruptcy.

A conference committee did meet last week but did not come up a rate reduction. Gov. McMaster said that he will veto any bill that does not include the full 18 percent rate cut.

It’s been nearly a year since SCE&G’s parent company, SCANA, and state-owned utility Santee Cooper made the decision to end construction on two new reactors at VC Summer in Fairfield County. In that time the legislature has not come up with a plan for ratepayers to no longer be charged for construction of the reactors.

Senate Republicans are also expected to make an attempt to set debate on a proposed constitutional amendment that would allow the governor to pick South Carolina’s schools chief rather than voters. The House last week sent a bill to the governor which sets the legal groundwork for the idea, but the Senate would also need to approve a ballot question this fall. A supermajority supports the idea, but some Democrats are expected to fight against the idea, saying voters should still choose the education superintendent.