College of Charleston to host televised debates for gubernatorial candidates

The College of Charleston will host televised debates for the Republican and Democratic gubernatorial candidates next week, the college announced Monday.

The school and Charleston television station WCIV announced a pair of debates ahead of the June 12 primary.

Democrats Phil Noble, James Smith, and Marguerite Willis will debate at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 15. A day later, Republicans Kevin Bryant, Yancey McGill, Catherine Templeton and John Warren will also debate at 7 p.m.

The college said Gov. Henry McMaster has turned down the offer to participate.

The debates will be carried live on WCIV, WACH in Columbia, WPDE in Myrtle Beach, and WLOS in Asheville, which also covers the Upstate of South Carolina.

A limited number of tickets are available, and they are free.