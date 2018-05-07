U of SC professor, students studying effects of Chernobyl nuclear accident on feral dogs

It’s been 32 years since the Chernobyl nuclear accident in Russia’s Ukraine.

No humans live there, but the dogs they left behind when they were forced to evacuate managed to survive and breed. Mostly feral now, the descendants of former pets are the subject of biological research by a University of South Carolina professor and his students.

“This research has been extraordinary in a lot of ways because nobody had really looked at the impacts to the natural environment,” said University of South Carolina Biology Professor Dr. Tim Mousseau. “There had been a lot of work done on some of the people exposed to atomic bomb radiation but nothing done in the wild.”

Mousseau conducts his research as the dogs are captured, spayed or neutered and released through a program offered by the Clean Futures Fund. He and the students will be conducting their studies in June.

“We realized this was an opportunity — a unique opportunity to really do some potentially interesting research on an organism not so different from humans and one that’s wandering around the most radioactive parts of the Chernobyl exclusion zone,” Mousseau said.

He said the dogs and some of the wildlife in the area are showing the long-term effects of the nuclear radiation released three decades ago.

“Some of the animals are sterile,” he said. “They lose their ability to reproduce. They get what appear to be cancers at a much higher rate in the more radioactive areas. Many of the animals get a cataract in their eyes. . . even younger animals.”

Other effects include smaller brains, reduced cognitive ability and even mutation. Mousseau’s research was featured on National Geographic’s One Strange Rock this week. Click here to watch a preview.

“It is highly suggestive that the potential for long-term consequences for organisms exposed to increasing radiation,” he said of the research.

“We’re seeing many populations, many species of these animals showing much lower population sizes and so the biodiversity is affected and the ecosystem functioning is also affected,” Mousseau said.

Although some areas are highly contaminated, Mousseau said humans who are in the disaster area for short periods may not be affected by the radiation.

“Most of the radioactivity is in the ground or in the plants and so as long as you don’t eat the dirt or anything growing in the dirt, it’s not too terribly dangerous to spend a little bit of time there,” he said. “You wouldn’t want to live there in some of these very radioactive areas. You can get what we would consider a normal year’s dose of radiation in just a few hours.”

Mousseau said the volunteer veterinary spay and neuter clinics offered by the Clean Futures Fund helps improve the dogs’ chances for survival.

“The survival rate is very low,” he said. “The populations will boom in the spring and summer when there are people feeding them but in the winter time the tourists disappear and the worker numbers go down the populations crash . . . many of these animals just starve to death or die of disease.”

The dogs are captured, sedated, spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and given a full veterinary checkup before they are released in the same place where they were captured. Veterinarians from around the world volunteer.

“The whole point of this clinic is really to prevent this kind of cruelty to these animals to reduce the numbers to some sustainable level and to hopefully provide a higher quality of life for the animals that remain,” he said. “We hope to take advantage of this to also learn quite a bit more about the impacts of chronic exposure to radionuclides on an animal that’s not so different from ourselves.”

Five University of South Carolina students who are volunteering with the veterinary clinic also will be assisting Mousseau with his research when they visit the area in June.

“These students will get a really unique opportunity to not only participate in this animal welfare operation but also learn what it’s like to work in developing countries,” he said.

Click here for more information on the University of South Carolina’s Chernobyl Research Initiative or to donate to cover travel expenses and research. Click here for more information on USC’s research on the dogs of Chernobyl.

Click here for information about the Clean Futures Fund or to donate.