South Carolina education professor questions effectiveness of standardized testing on K-12 students

Each year, more than 100 million standardized tests are administered to public school students in the United States.

But University of South Carolina education professor Dr. Jim Kirylo told South Carolina Radio Network that he questions the educational value of administering so many tests and whether this is a wise use of taxpayer dollars.

“We need to assume that education is very, very political,” he said. “Meaning that the issue of standardized testing is right in the middle of that political storm.”

It’s estimated that annual standardized testing costs states approximately $1.7 billion each year. He said that there is an over-reliance on those types of tests. “I would argue that a test-centric environment that we’re currently in subverts possibilities.”

Kirylo said that giving students extensive standardized testing may not produce the desired results. “The problem with the standardized test, we are overusing them. They have become the great arbitrator of who’s doing well and who is not.”

He said students in the U.S. will take anywhere between 60-100 standardized test by the time they graduate from high school.