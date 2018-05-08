Career Center: This semester’s college graduates have strong job prospects in SC

The job outlook for new college graduates in South Carolina is promising, according to the flagship school’s career center.

University of South Carolina Career Center director Tom Halasz told South Carolina Radio Network the economy is robust. “It’s excellent. We’re looking at continued strong job market here in South Carolina, the Southeast and nationally.”

He said one major in particular is in very strong demand. “Global supply chain logistics type degrees are doing very well,” he said. “We look at a continued strong job market for our graduates.”

He said demand is good for graduates in business, engineering, and computer sciences and that prospects for the arts are also strong.

“We look at sales, is very strong, technology areas all very strong as well. Education here in South Carolina, we know that they’re hiring a lot of teachers,” said Halasz.

The Career Center is set up by the school to educate students on career management skills.