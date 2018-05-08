SC higher ed commission approves new ‘Student Bill of Rights’

South Carolina’s higher education commission has approved a new “Student Bill of Rights” its members want to drive future conversations about college tuition, spending and student debt.

The new Commission on Higher Education document tries to lay out ways to potentially increase the share of in-state students at South Carolina’s colleges. “We have a lot of kids getting turned down from state institutions that have met the academic standards and can’t get into their state institution of choice,” Chairman Tim Hofferth said.

Commissioners approved the new document at its most recent meeting last week. In its announcement, the commission noted South Carolina families spend the highest tuition in the country as a percentage of their income, while the state’s public schools are the most expensive in the Southeast (and fifth-most in the nation). Tuition has increased more than 266 percent over the past 30 years, adjusted for inflation.

The “Bill of Rights” includes eight proposal intended to make it easier for in-state students to afford college. The requirements include mandating that any high school graduate who earned the top-tier lottery scholarships Palmetto Fellows and LIFE be automatically accepted into any public state college. It would also discourage colleges from expanding or using tuition breaks to specifically draw in more out-of-state students who may have higher SAT scores or grades than South Carolina students.

Hofferth says students who qualify for Palmetto Fellows or LIFE have shown they are serious about college and should be given the chance to attend their first preference. “These families have been paying taxes all of their lives to our state institutions,” he said. “It’s like paying dues for a country club membership that you can never join. How can you get turned down if you’re able to get (these scholarships)?”

Commissioners also called for colleges to freeze or cap their tuition.

The CHE oversees any new college degree programs or construction projects. The agency has made college affordability a priority the past two years. Several times, commissioners have even held up athletics construction projects until the school used more donor money rather than bond debt. However, legislators have also overruled the commission on several of those projects.

The Student Bill of Rights includes the following proposals: