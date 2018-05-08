Edgefield officers shoot and injure suspect from fatal bar shooting

State Law Enforcement Division investigators are looking into a shooting between Edgefield County officers and a man who fired shots at a bar Monday night.

SLED confirmed in an email Tuesday its agents are investigating the shooting that began at the Johnston Sports Club Pool Hall around 8:20 p.m., Monday. The Edgefield County Coroner said 63-year-old Milledge Hall died at a hospital afterwards from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The agency said an Edgefield County Sheriff’s deputy and Edgefield police officer followed a vehicle they suspected to be involved in the shooting when the vehicle turned onto a dirt road. The driver then fired at the two officers. Both returned fire and injured the suspect. The officers were not injured.

The suspect was taken to a hospital in Augusta for treatment. No information is available on his condition. He will not be identified until he is either released into police custody to face charges or succumbs to his injuries.

It is the 15th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina since January 1.