SC senator introduces bill to control cost of higher education

Flanked by several college students, South Carolina Senator Vincent Sheheen, D – Camden, announced his plan to lower higher education costs in South Carolina.

“As a father of two college students, I’ve seen first hand the outrageous cost of tuition,” he said. “And while I’m able to afford it, it still puts a strain on the family budget and I can only imagine that it would be for somebody out there earning minimum wage or struggling to get by. Essentially, it’s out of reach.”

Sheheen introduced his Higher Education Opportunity Act of 2018 Tuesday at the State House. He said funding for the program would include two sources: the state budget and tax revenue from internet sales.

“A commitment by the state that as the budget grows, a proportion of that — a similar proportion of that will be dedicated to higher education,” he said. The state budget has not included funding for higher education to reflect growth.

Another funding source is potential revenue from internet sales taxes, which Sheheen said could contribute more than as $125 million annually.

“What we anticipate is going to be a continued and explosive growth in sales online in South Carolina,” he said. “We are just beginning to capture those, as we know from Amazon and other internet sales that we see in South Carolina.”

Sheheen said the state’s investment in higher education is too low and “the buck has been passed to moms and dads and students.” Tuesday he said, “it’s time to stop the tuition madness in South Carolina.”

“Tuition is too high,” he said. “It’s not good for the state. The state needs to educate its people. Some might go to college. Some might go to technical school. And some might get a skill in a trade. But we need to support them all. We’ve neglected our colleges and universities and the result has been really high costs and difficulties maintaining the system.”

Sheheen said the plan requires colleges and universities to earn the state assistance: by lowering or freezing tuition rates and controlling their spending.

“Forcing college to hold down costs is just as critical as investing in the colleges and universities,” he said. “So this bill really is a carrot and a stick approach. We will re-invest in colleges, we’ve seen their revenue decline more than $2 million from what it was 10 years ago. But in return, they have got to hold down tuition. If they don’t hold down tuition, this money’s not coming. If they hold down their end of the bargain and constrain costs, then we’re all going to move forward together.”

Part of the plan would establish separate building funds for colleges and universities. It also would reward colleges for enrolling more in-state students by distributing additional funding based on in-state student enrollment.

“We expect colleges and universities to constrain growth,” he said. “We expect colleges and universities to not increase tuition and we have requirements in this bill that they have to do it . . . It’s a partnership. You can’t just say — you can’t do what you need to do. We have to provide the resources to do what needs to be done while the same time, enforce the expectations that tuition will not grow as we’ve seen it grow in the last 10 years.”

Sheheen said he introduced the bill now, with three days left in the 2017-18 legislative session, was so it could be worked on over the summer to have a better chance of making it through the legislative process in the 2018-19 session.

“I’ve been working on this for months and it’s a thoughtful approach that takes time to develop,” he said. “So I didn’t want to drop something at the beginning of the session that wasn’t well thought out. However, it’s time to get some attention to the issue and there’s no better time to get attention than the last week of the legislative session.

Sheheen said he plans to hold hearings on the bill over the summer.

“This is the time to do it. Any big issue in the state gets accomplished with some work during the offseason.”