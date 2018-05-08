Study finds working moms in South Carolina make less than equals in most other states

Working moms in South Carolina have a harder time finding quality child care, make less, and face a higher gender pay gap than their equals in most other states, according to a new study.

According to The Greenville News the WalletHub study released this week finds South Carolina ranks 47th among states in the survey of quality of life for working moms.

The research looked at 15 key indicators affecting women with children ranging from salary and unemployment to work hours and parental leave policies.

The study found that the state ranked 43rd for share of families in poverty, 40th for women’s median salary, 40th for parental leave policy, and 40th for pediatricians per 100,000 residents.

Other findings from the study, South Carolina ranked 49th for the ratio of female to male executives, 44th for the quality of daycare, 39th for the number of childcare workers, 39th for gender pay gap, and 35th for quality of schools.