The great escape of the Spartanburg Science Center tortoise

Spartanburg Science Center educational programming director Peter Lembcke likes to give the center’s resident African spurred tortoise some sunshine and space.

“We don’t have a lot of space here at the science center but we have a very large sulcata tortoise,” Lembcke said. “In order to give him the space he needs and let him get some natural sunlight, I like to take him home when I can.”

Lembcke has a fenced-in yard at home and lots of vegetation for Imhotep to graze. Except one day last week, the grass was apparently greener on the other side of the fence.

While Imhotep was content with the backyard overnight, the 25-pound tortoise was gone by the time Lembcke came home from work the next day.

“He’s left trails all over the back yard. You can sort of see it because I needed to cut the grass a little bit but I couldn’t find him anywhere,” Lembcke said. That was, until he found the section of the fence Imhotep busted through.

He searched the neighborhood, but with no luck.

“I sent a whole bunch of emails out. And that ended up getting some local media involved because they started hearing tha… we got a lot of people out looking for this turtle,” he said. “And then I put up some fliers out just to try to see if anyone in my neighborhood had found him.”

Sure enough, a few hours later, someone reporting seen Imhotep.

“I finally got a call and an email where somebody had finally found him. So I finally drove out as fast as I could just to make sure he didn’t wander off or get into the road or something,” he said. “He was in somebody’s front yard. He was right by the road and so somebody had seen him walking about and was like, ‘Yep, we found your turtle.'”

Adult sulcata tortoises can grow up to 150 pounds–and they can live just as many years. At 25 pounds and somewhere between 5 and 15 years old, Imhotep has a long way to go.

“He’s still got a lot of growing left in him,” Lembcke.

So Lembcke’s going to need a bigger fence.

“I need to fix my fence and hopefully this will not happen again,” he said.

“It’s not the first time he’s gone missing,” Lembcke said. “Even though he’s a big turtle, he can wedge himself into some very small areas. He has gone missing in my back yard but then I found him again back there.”

Visitors at the Spartanburg Science Center can pet Imhotep when he’s on display.

“He’s very personable,” Lembcke said. “A very likable little tortoise.”

Now that he’s a social media star, hopefully someone will recognize Imhotep the next time he tries an escape. In this most recent adventure, he made it “about 400 or 500 feet from my house,” Lembcke said.

“I’m just really appreciative for all the help that we got throughout the community,” he said. “So many people have called us to get the story out there, which I really appreciated because that increases the chance that someone’s going to see it before something bad could potentially happen to him. I definitely knew that someone would find him. I just wanted it to be the right kind of person.”

