All SC kindergarten students would be screened for dyslexia under bill headed to governor

Amid worries that many students with dyslexia are not diagnosed until later in life, a new proposed law headed for the governor’s desk would try to diagnose it much earlier in elementary school.

The proposal was approved by the state House and Senate in combined 143-0 votes on Tuesday. It would require school districts use a statewide screening process for each child from kindergarten through second grade starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

“We had no real way of determining who indicated tendencies towards dyslexia,” sponsor State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Clemson, said. “And that was the reason for this bill.”

The Department of Education already uses several measures to identify struggling readers under the 2014 “Read to Succeed” law. The agency would offer schools an “online-based professional development program,” to help faculty work with students who have dyslexia. The new law, if signed by the governor, would screen students in kindergarten, first and second grade three times per year.

Clary said he worries many undiagnosed students fall behind in their schoolwork without teachers or guidance counselors realizing the challenges those kids face.

“Teachers will say they’re just a late bloomer, when in reality they have this learning disorder,” Clary said.

Some school districts are worried they are being given a new requirement without additional funds to pay for it. The Department of Education says the tools are already available and free online.