Podiatrists could treat more under South Carolina Senate proposal

The South Carolina Senate on Tuesday advanced a proposal that would allow podiatrists to treat more than just the foot.

State Sen. Tom Davis, R-Beaufort, said the expansion is the result of an agreement between the podiatry community and others in the medical field. “Part of the compromise that was reached by the podiatrists and the medical doctors is in regard to the definition of ankle,” he said.

The bill itself specifically expands the scope of practice for podiatrists from the foot to include the ankle.

Davis said the proposal would also limit what a podiatrist could treat. “The compromise also includes various exclusions from podiatrists ability to conduct procedures on the ankle.”

The bill requires that certain podiatric surgery must be performed in an accredited hospital or ambulatory surgery center. Any podiatrist who performs them must be board-certified, have graduated from a three-year residency program and meet the center’s credentialing requirements

The legislation would also create a board to oversee the practice, establishing a joint podiatric surgery advisory committee of the current state Board of Podiatry Examiners.