SC Superintendent of Education pleased with budget so far

South Carolina Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman says she’s satisfied so far with the budget allocations for her department.

“We’re pleased with the budget,” she said. “The Governor supported us in that. I know that we will have some support for more school resource officers.”

Governor Henry McMaster has said several times one of his priorities is to provide funding for resource officers for every school in the state. The Senate did not allocate money specifically to hire school resource officers, but allocates $4 million in lottery money for school security and safety grants.

The budget has been approved by the Senate and now a conference committee will work to reconcile Senate and House versions.

“The conference committee will have to decide but the budget does include a pay raise for teachers all across the state,” Spearman said. “Particularly for beginning teachers, a 6 percent raise for beginning teachers, so we’re very supportive.”

The budget approved by the Senate includes a one percent raise for all teachers, with the starting salary for new teachers set at $32,000. The base student cost used for the teacher STEP increase was increased to $60 per student.

The Senate version of the budget also matches the House allocation of $3 million in new recurring funding for replacement of school buses and $2.5 million in non-recurring funding. The Senate also includes $2.5 million dollars in the capital reserve fund and a $9 million allocation of lottery money for school bus replacement.