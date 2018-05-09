SC Superintendent of Education pleased with budget so far

South Carolina Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says she is satisfied so far with the budget allocations for her department.

“We’re pleased with the budget,” she said. “The governor supported us in that. I know that we will have some support for more school resource officers.”

Gov. Henry McMaster has said several times one of his priorities is to provide funding for school resource officers at every school in the state. The Senate did not set aside money to specifically hire SROs, but did allocate $4 million in lottery revenue for school security and safety grants. Districts could use that money towards hiring officers.

The House and Senate have not yet agreed on a final budget, so a conference committee will work to reconcile both versions.

“The conference committee will have to decide but the budget does include a pay raise for teachers all across the state,” Spearman said. “Particularly for beginning teachers… so we’re very supportive.”

The budget approved by the Senate includes a one percent raise for all teachers, with the starting salary for new teachers increased to $32,000. The base student cost used for the teacher STEP increase was increased to $60 per student.

The Senate version of the budget also matches the House allocation of $3 million in new recurring funding for replacement of school buses and $2.5 million in non-recurring funding. The Senate also includes $2.5 million dollars in the capital reserve fund and a $9 million allocation of lottery money for school bus replacement.