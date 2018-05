Included in the evening’s final newscast:

— SC House and Senate working to approve dozens of bills with only 24 hours remaining in the regular session

— Senators making a last-minute push to require SCANA and Santee Cooper preserve equipment from the failed V.C. Summer project

— Federal prosecutors say a white Greenwood man offered $500 to a hit man to kill his black neighbor

— SCE&G completes purchase of a gas-fired power plant in Calhoun County