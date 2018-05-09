Senators gave initial approval to Base Load Review Act repeal

State senators have given their initial approval to repealing a law which cleared the way for the ultimately ill-fated V.C. Summer nuclear expansion project.

Senators will discuss a potential repeal of the 2007 Base Load Review Act (BLRA) on Thursday after giving it “second reading” on Wednesday. A final vote is needed to send the bill back to the House. While Thursday is the final day of regular session, both the House and Senate have approved a resolution to take up nuclear-related bills in a special Sine Die session later this summer.

The bill would end utilities’ ability to charge customers for construction in advance. Normally, they cannot pass on the costs until the plant is operational, but the BLRA gave an exemption for the expensive V.C. Summer expansion. South Carolina Electric & Gas and its partner Santee Cooper abandoned construction last year after losing nearly $9 billion, but SCE&G is continuing to use customer bills to repay debt.

“This is an important reform that we need to do… to give public the assurance that we’re not going to have to deal with this ever again,” Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said.

Senators agreed to the vote Wednesday, although stronger debate is expected on Thursday.

“When you invest in a share of common stock, you realize you’re putting capital at risk in hopes of a return,” State Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said. “But when you open an account at the power company, no one envisions they are putting capital at risk.”

The Public Service Commission (PSC) will make the ultimate decision on whether SCE&G can continue charging the higher nuclear-related rates. The company argues the 2007 law still applies and a prospective buyer Dominion Energy is threatening to walk away from a merger if the state blocks those rates.

Meanwhile, a joint conference committee of House and Senate members failed to reach a deal Wednesday on the temporary rates that SCE&G can charge until the PSC makes its decision. The House wants the full 18 percent of customers’ bills paying for the project — roughly 18 percent — to be eliminated. The Senate wants 13 percent, which is what its auditors found SCE&G could lose without risking bankruptcy.

Senators also voted Wednesday in favor of a bill that would allow the consumer advocate at the state Department of Consumer Affairs to represent ratepayers in issues before the PSC.