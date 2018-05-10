Democrat Phil Noble picks running mate in South Carolina’s governor’s race

Democratic candidate for governor, Charleston businessman, Phil Noble named his running mate at the Statehouse Thursday morning. Noble picked Gloria Tinubu.

The 65-year-old Tinubu is a Georgetown County native who ran twice ran unsuccessfully for the 7th District Congressional seat in 2012 and 2014.

She was on the Atlanta City Council and the Georgia Board of Education. She was elected to the Georgia General Assembly and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Atlanta.

“So, what are some of those democratic values that Phi and I care about and stand for? We believe in equal opportunity for all, and privileges for none,” Tinubu said on the front lawn of the Statehouse Thursday morning.

Tinubu said that Noble knows what needs to be done in the state. “Phil knows that our state is in desperate need of economic development, particularly in rural areas,” said Tinubu said.

Tinubu was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in applied economics from Clemson University. She is also a former high school teacher.