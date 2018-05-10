Noble picks running mate in South Carolina’s governor’s race

Democratic candidate for governor Phil Noble named his running mate as he attempts to win the party’s primary next month.

In an announcement at the Statehouse Thursday morning, Noble picked Gloria Tinubu. The 65-year-old Tinubu is a Georgetown County native who ran twice ran unsuccessfully for the Seventh District congressional seat in 2012 and 2014, losing to U.S. Rep. Tom Rice both times.

She previously served on the Atlanta City Council and the Georgia Board of Education. She was elected to the Georgia General Assembly and unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Atlanta.

“So, what are some of those democratic values that Phil and I care about and stand for? We believe in equal opportunity for all, and privileges for none,” Tinubu said on the Statehouse front lawn Thursday morning.

Tinubu said that Noble knows what needs to be done in the state. “Phil knows that our state is in desperate need of economic development, particularly in rural areas,” said Tinubu said.

Noble’s opponent Marguerite Willis previously announced State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland, would be her running mate. State Rep. James Smith, D-Columbia, is expected to announce his choice on Friday. Smith has hinted he will tap fellow State Rep. Mandy Powers Norell. Among Republicans, only incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster has chosen a potential lieutenant governor — Travelers Rest businesswoman Pamela Evette.

This will be the first year that the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket after voters approved a 2012 state constitutional change. Previously, the jobs were elected separately.

Tinubu was the first African-American to earn a Ph.D. in applied economics from Clemson University. She is also a former high school teacher.