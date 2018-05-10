SC eye doctors’ group pleased bill requiring DMV vision test passed

A group of South Carolina optometrists who pushed to reinstate drivers’ licenses eye exams is pleased the bill is now headed to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

“It just feels really good to see something come to fruition, get passed, and for the House and Senate to be able to concur on. That is a great win for our public safety,” South Carolina Optometric Physicians Association President Johndra McNeely said. “It’s not easy to get legislation passed. It’s a long hard process.”

McNeely and the association worked for two years to encourage legislators to pass H.4672. The new proposal will requires all drivers getting their licenses renewed to undergo a vision screening. Lawmakers voted last year to eliminate the requirement amid concerns it could slow down the renewal process for the hundreds of thousands of residents expected to request new REAL ID-compliant drivers’ licenses.

“Road signs are made with the intent that people can see 20/30 or better,” McNeely said. “We believe as far as public safety, it will be a huge win for that.”

The state Department of Motor Vehicles opposed reinstating the test, but ultimately signed on after legislators agreed to delay the requirement until after October 2020.

“We worked with the DMV on some compromises to get everyone on board,” McNeely said.

The delay also gives the DMV time to arrange for vision testing at its offices and establish a portal for optometrists to submit vision test documents for individual drivers.

The bill passed the House last week in a 99-8 vote. McNeely said State Rep. Jason Elliott, R-Greenville, and State Sen. Larry Grooms, R- Berkeley, were instrumental in getting the bill passed.

“Both of them really put in a lot of effort and really made the effort because they thought it was important for safety,” she said. “I would like to thank both of them for their hard work and their interest in the bill.”

McMaster has yet to sign the bill.