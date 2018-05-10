SC Lottery to suspend ticket sales this weekend for changeover

Those wanting to play the lottery on Sunday will have to take Mother’s Day morning off.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials said it will temporarily suspend ticket sales and validations starting at 11:45 p.m. Saturday as it transitions to a new central gaming system vendor. Sales will resume Sunday afternoon. Lottery officials said the suspension is part of a normal contractual changeover.

The new 10-year contract was awarded to International Game Technology last year after the company won a bid to replace the entire central gaming system and new sales terminals in each retail outlet.

Drawings will still take place as scheduled. Once those sales resume, the number of advance plays allowed for purchasing Powerball, Mega Millions, Lucky for Life and Palmetto Cash 5 will return to normal as well.