SC takes control of its third struggling school district in a year

The state of South Carolina is taking over a local school district for the third time in little more than a year.

The Department of Education announced Wednesday that Superintendent Molly Spearman has declared a state of emergency for Florence County District Four because of financial problems. The department said the Timmonsville-based district has lost nearly a third of its students in the past 10 years and its finances are in “dire shape.”

The move temporarily disbands the local school board and allows Spearman to pick a new superintendent.

“Over the past ten years, Florence Four has lost 32% of its student population while still paying millions in administrative salaries and related costs,” Spearman said in a statement. “Now, with just over 600 students among its three schools, the district’s finances are in dire shape and require immediate action.”

The district has an elementary, middle and high school serving a total of 685 students, making it extremely small. All three schools are housed in a single complex outside Timmonsville. Brockington Elementary and Johnson Middle schools were taken over by the state in March 2016.

It’s the third time Spearman has made the decision for a district in the Interstate 95 corridor, colloquially known as the “Corridor of Shame” for the rural, low-income districts which populate it. Spearman ordered the takeover of Williamsburg County School District last month, saying its leaders repeatedly failed to properly account for federal money and caused the district to lose nearly $600,000 meant for special education teachers. Last year, the office took over Allendale County Schools.

As part of the emergency declaration, Spearmantendent Spearman will be pursuing contracts with surrounding districts and private providers in order to improve operations and management.