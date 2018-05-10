Senate honors Sergeant at Arms for 40 years of service

In the final days of the legislative session, the South Carolina Senate honored a man who served the chamber for 40 years, 28 of those years as the Sergeant at Arms.

James Robert “Jim” Melton was recognized by senators Wednesday with a resolution and Governor Henry McMaster presented him with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest honor.

“It’s a bittersweet moment in the Senate,” said President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman, R – Florence. “Knowing that Jim won’t be here with us on a day-to-day basis ensuring our decorum and safety, but we can take solace knowing that Jim has trained and supervised a great security staff that will be able to take the baton from him and trying to live up to the legacy he leaves. Jim, thank you.”

Melton, a Camden native, started working for the Senate in 1978. The Camden High School graduate was appointed to Sergeant at Arms in 1989 and was elected to the position every year since. Melton even handcrafted some of the furniture in the Senate chamber.

“You are an institution to the Senate,” said Senator Vincent Sheheen, D – Camden. “You have left your mark on it.”

Sheheen, who represents Melton’s district, presented him with his 40-year service pin.

“The Senate is a part of you and that is a tremendous gift to South Carolina,” he said.

Governor Henry McMaster presented Melton with the Order of the Palmetto on the Senate floor.

Sheheen told the story of running against Melton’s brother for the Senate seat he now holds.

“Jim did just what a brother should do,” he said. “When I was elected he did what an honorable man should do and he came to me and said, ‘Senator Sheheen, I want you to know that I’m going to support you as your constituent. I will support you as Sergeant at Arms and as your constituent, I will support you.’ I never said thank you for that, Jim. But I’ve respected you ever since then and I thank you for that. It meant a lot to me.”

Melton’s family also was recognized by the Senate.

“Your family member Jim Melton has really served the state of South Carolina above and beyond the call of duty,” Sheheen said. “Each of us in this chamber has been blessed to serve and work with him and we thank you for allowing him to be with us and for sharing his spirit with us.”