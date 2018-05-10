Voters to decide if SC schools chief should remain an elected position

Voters will be asked in November if South Carolina’s schools chief should continue being elected or if the governor should appoint the job.

Supporters were able to use unusual procedural maneuvers to get the proposed constitutional amendment approved Thursday with just minutes remaining in the state Senate’s regular session. Senators ultimately voted 38-6 to put the question of the Education Superintendent’s appointment to voters on November’s ballot.

“The superintendent has to spend a lot of time, energy and money running for office.” State Sen. Greg Hembree, R-Horry, said. “Otherwise, that superintendent should be working on making our schools stronger.”

A group of Democratic opponents led by State Sen. Gerald Malloy, D-Darlington, threatened to run out the clock with a filibuster Thursday. However, he ultimately agreed to allow a unanimous consent motion for the bill to pass on voice vote. Opponents could then approach the desk afterwards and note their opposition. The unusual move allowed the Senate to get approval in just ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline before this year’s regular session ended.

The 38-6 margin cleared the two-thirds vote required for constitutional referendums.

Malloy said he believes an elected superintendent is more accountable to voters. “You all voted for (the job), which means you had a chance to have your issues heard.”

Hembree said the governor currently has little say in education policy and has no way to remove an ineffective superintendent until the next election.

Republican governors have long sought more control over the state Department of Education, which is not a part of their Cabinet. But many Democrats have been reluctant to give up a chance at the only statewide office their party has won since 2006. Restructuring supporters picked up momentum after current Education Superintendent Molly Spearman indicated she supports the idea.

“After years of fighting for reform, the people of South Carolina will finally have the opportunity to vote to bring greater efficiency and accountability to our education delivery system by making the South Carolina Department of Education a cabinet agency,” Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement.”

If voters approve the amendment, it would be up to the legislature to ratify the amendment. It would either take effect after 2022 or if the office becomes vacant before then.

Legislators have now asked voters to end elections for three different constitutional offices since 2012. South Carolinians have given the governor power to pick the state’s adjutant general and lieutenant governor in that time.