A probate judge cites Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg for ‘apparent self-dealing’ from woman’s fund he managed.

The Post and Courier reports that the judge suspended Tecklenburg from managing a woman’s finances after finding that Tecklenburg made loans to himself from her account without getting approval from the court.

The court ordered Tecklenburg to release all documents related to all of the three loans, which totaled $80,000 over a period of five years.

Tecklenburg said each loan has been repaid in full, on time. He said he didn’t realize he had violated any rules.

Tecklenburg was appointed a conservator of Johnnie Wineglass’ finances in December 2008 after she became a victim of a run of scams. Wineglass, 92, is a family friend.