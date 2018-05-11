Probate judge cites Charleston mayor for ‘apparent self-dealing’ from woman’s fund he managed

A probate judge has cited Charleston mayor John Tecklenburg for ‘apparent self-dealing’ from woman’s fund he managed, suspending him from control of that fund.

The Post and Courier reports Judge Irvin Condon suspended Tecklenburg from managing an elderly woman’s finances after he found that Tecklenburg made $80,000 in loans to himself from the account without getting court approval.

The court ordered Tecklenburg to release all documents related to all three loans, which occurred over three years.

Tecklenburg said each loan was repaid on time with interest. He insisted he did not realize he had violated any rules.

Tecklenburg was appointed a conservator of family friend Johnnie Wineglass’ finances in December 2008 after she became a victim of several scams.

SCGOP Chairman Drew McKissick called on Tecklenburg (who aligns as a Democrat, although the office is nonpartisan) to resign. “If he can’t be trusted to manage a widow’s finances without making illegal loans to himself, he certainly can’t be trustee by taxpayers. Plain and simple,” McKissick tweeted Thursday.