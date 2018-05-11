Carnival to offer cruises to Cuba departing from Charleston

Carnival Cruise Lines has announced it is expanding its offering of cruises to Cuba, adding departures from the Port of Charleston.

Charleston is one of four east coast home ports the cruise line will be offering to Cuba: Miami, Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

“Charleston has been a very popular port to sail from for our guests for years,” said Fred Stein, Carnival Vice President of Revenue Planning and Fleet Deployment. “The charm and historic quality of the city combines perfectly with a cruise. Many of our guests combine their cruise with a pre- or post-cruise stay in Charleston at a hotel and dine in the restaurants. So we thought how better would we introduce Cuba to the Atlantic coast of the United States by offering cruises from Charleston?”

Cruises to Cuba aboard the Carnival Sunshine will begin in 2019. The 3,002-passenger, 102,853-ton Sunshine will be the largest cruise ship to ever call in Havana.

The new Cuba sailings from Charleston include a four-day cruise with a day-long call in Havana departing Nov. 21, 2019, along with eight five-day cruises featuring Havana and Freeport departing in January, February, March and April in 2020. The first voyages to Cuba began in June 2017 from Tampa.

Carnival will make the necessary arrangements for travel visas for passengers visiting Cuba.

“There are a few special requirements for cruises to Cuba but no worries,” Stein said. “We facilitate everything on board and we make it convenient for the guests. So first of all, you need to obtain a Cuban tourist visa, which we have on board and we facilitate for all guests for a modest charge.”

Stein said Carnival complies with all of the United States Department of Treasury regulations for travel to Cuba.

“We offer shore excursions that meet the United States government requirements with respect to people-to-people engagements when cruising to Cuba,” Stein said. “And, in fact, we’ve got 20 different shore excursions and experiences and so by purchasing the tour, the guest complies with all the requirements.”

“We’ve long been interested in cruising to Cuba,” he said.