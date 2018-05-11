Hampton-Preston Mansion reopens this weekend after renovations

The Hampton-Preston Mansion in Columbia is 200 years old in 2018. After undergoing thousands of dollars in renovation and repairs, the historic home reopens to the public Saturday.

The Historic Columbia celebrated a ribbon-cutting at the Hampton-Preston Mansion Thursday.

“We have a great responsibility to be stewards of this site,” said Robin Waites, Historic Columbia Executive Director.

Repairs included water and plaster damage mitigation, installing a new HVAC system, waterproofing and repainting the exterior to a color scheme more consistent with the mid-1800’s.

“We had some major water issues,” Waites said.

“We historically have put Band-Aids on this building,” said Greg Pearce, Richland County Councilman. “There was a time almost a few years ago where the steps almost fell off. We had to close it down. After going through a few years of Band-Aids . . . we finally came up with a plan.”

That plan included being able to gradually work $1.3 million in funding into the county budget over several years. Richland County owns the mansion and several properties operated by Historic Columbia.

Individual private and corporate donors contributed and were recognized at the ribbon-cutting event Thursday. A major source of funding for the $2 million project comes from county hospitality tax revenue.

“This, I think, personifies the best of what that hospitality tax money can do,” Pearce said. “This is your money that you spent in restaurants.”

The stories the property tells are priceless. Part of the mansion’s renovations included the way Historic Columbia tells the stories of the building’s multiple uses from home to military headquarters, convent, ladies college, tourist home and car dealership.

“It’s a matter, I think, if ensuring that it is an important site from a visual perspective, from an architectural perspective, from the way that we’re interpreting the site but also being sure that in that, kind of, responsibility of having this place as a destination and people are really driving to come to, that it is a very inclusive story once they walk through the doors.”

Those interpretations include addressing the 68 slaves who lived and worked there while it was home to the Hamptons and Prestons.

“If you’re being equitable in terms of the stories that you’re telling based in the number of people who were here, you certainly need to shift some of that balance to telling the story of people who, I think, in the past, may have been perceived as invisible,” Waites said.

“I think this is just really a backdrop to tell a broader story of Columbia and Richland County and it’s through the lens of the people who lived and worked here,” Waites said. “Anytime you have a chance to open the doors to a place that would have been a private estate so that people can have that broader view of history, it’s just an incredible journey.”

“I would say the major change made to the property in ensuring that this is a place that everybody can come and recognize themselves and hear something that they can connect to at the site,” she said.

Restoration work continues on the 4-acre site’s historic gardens.

The grand reopening is Saturday, May 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

