SC teachers, state employees plan ‘Call to Action’ at Statehouse

Teachers and state employees plan to gather at the South Carolina Statehouse next weekend to push for what they argue are badly-needed pay raises.

SC Education Association President Bernadette Hampton says the call to action at 9 a.m. May 19 is an effort to raise awareness about South Carolina’s employee pay, which she says is falling further behind other states.

“Our goal is to announce a call to action to stress and support a commitment to ensure equitable funding for education and public services that our citizens should receive,” Hampton said.

The group is partnering with the South Carolina State Employees Association, Palmetto State Teachers Association, South Carolina NAACP, AFL-CIO and other workers organizations. While the rally comes amid teacher walkouts over pay in Arizona, Oklahoma and West Virginia, SCSEA Executive Director Carlton Washington said it’s not an attempt to mimic those states.

“Instead of walking out of classrooms and walking out of state agencies, we are walking in to our leaders and messaging South Carolina’s five million citizens that there is a crisis,” he said.

Washington said employee paychecks have not kept pace with inflation and employees have only gotten a cost-of-living increase in 5 out of the past 11 years. During that time, the portion of their paychecks automatically going towards retirement increased each year until 2017. Low pay is being blamed for shortages in teachers, prison correctional officers, firefighters and social workers.

The event begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 19.