Smith taps fellow legislator to be running mate in campaign for governor

Democratic candidate for governor James Smith has chosen a fellow legislator as his running mate should he win the party’s nomination next month.

Smith introduced State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, Friday in the town which she has represented in the Statehouse since 2012. Norrell, an attorney and Furman University graduate, has emerged as one of the House Democratic leaders.

“I’ve found a woman who has the experience and strength of character we need,” Smith said. “A woman who shares our core values as South Carolinians. A woman who is ready now to serve and lead South Carolina.”

This will be the first year that the governor and lieutenant governor run on the same ticket after being elected separately for more than a century, although Norrell will not be listed on the ballot unless Smith wins the primary. Smith was the last Democratic candidate to make his choice. Phil Noble has tapped former Georgia lawmaker and Georgetown congressional candidate Gloria Tinubu, while Marguerite Willis chose State Sen. John Scott, D-Richland.

Powers Norrell has long been Smith’s ally in the chamber and offers a rural background to complement Smith’s career representing Columbia. She has staked out a reputation as one of the House’s biggest environmental supporters, pushing for solar energy and tightening up an automatic stay bill.