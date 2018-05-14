Charleston native produces new documentary on Porter Gaud sex abuse scandal

A graduate of Porter-Gaud School and Charleston native has produced a documentary on a story that nobody wanted to happen.

Page Goldberg Tolmach says she was a student at the prestigious Charleston school while teacher Eddie Fisher was accused of molesting students.

“Porter-Gaud is my school,” she said. “My school that I loved and went to in the 80s… that was my community, my school and my friends.”

Goldberg Tolmach said, when she was a student, those at the institution knew the abuse was going on. But she said the effects did not hit her until she learned that several former students had committed suicide.

“I was like, ‘wait a minute — how many boys committed suicide?'” she said. “First off, in the class of ’79 alone there were like seven boys that — six or seven, that committed suicide and I started asking these questions and they seemed so linked and I thought, ‘my God, we’ve never linked these things. We never paid attention to them.’ But if you go down through the years there’s at least one suicide in every class underneath that of a boy, who then grew into a man, and died by suicide. Two of them died as I was making the film and I thought, ‘my goodness, we can’t do this fast enough. We have to talk about this and help people heal.'”

Goldberg Tolmach produced and directed the film What Haunts Us based on her research into the scandal. She was motivated to tell the story after having a child of her own.

“When you become a parent you begin to see the world in a really different way,” she said. “And now it was my responsibility to actually protect someone. We all knew about this. We all knew what had happened at Porter-Gaud and we knew that Guerry Glover, who was a kid who’d gone to school with us, who was a schoolmate, had brought this issue to light, brought the case to light. But when it was over we didn’t really talk about it with our friends. We didn’t want to talk about it.”

What Haunts Us premieres May 11 on Starz at 9 p.m. It focuses on Fisher, a PE teacher at the Episcopal-affiliated school in the 1970s and 1980s who eventually admitted to molesting more than 40 boys. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and a grand jury later found the school’s principal and headmaster responsible for not acting despite multiple warnings.

“I realized I hadn’t learned anything at Porter Gaud,” Goldberg Talmach said. “And now it was my responsibility to actually protect someone. So I thought I should take a deep dive into the past and sort of understand how it happened in order to protect my son in the present.”

She said it was difficult for some to discuss the past. “It is a very intense thing to talk about, as you can imagine. It is embarrassing. It is heartbreaking. People are still angry. A lot of people did not want to talk. A lot of people were angry that I was — that I wanted to bring this up again, shine a light on it after we’d worked so hard to sweep it under the rug.”

Goldberg Tolmach said Fisher was a charismatic man who managed to fool a lot of people.

“He’s a classic predator. He was grooming everybody,” she explained. “He was charming and charismatic. We all loved Eddie Fisher. If you were someone Eddie Fisher deemed cool, you were sort of in his club. I remember being a young person and thinking ‘wow! you hang out with Eddie Fisher! You’re cool!'”

She said Fisher’s secret wasn’t so secret to adults. “But the adults at the institution, they should have known better and a lot of them did but they didn’t do anything about it,” she said. “And I think it was important for them to protect the institution over the individual and that’s the sadness of the story because the ripple effect of that was devastating to us.”

But she said Porter Gaud School is not alone in its past scandals.

“It’s not an original tale. It didn’t just happen at Porter Gaud in Charleston in the 80’s. It happens everywhere and it’s a cautionary tale. It can and does happen in every city. Every school. . . if we know these things happen and can happen then maybe we can have a hand in stopping it.”

Goldberg Tolmach also hopes exposing the story will help the victims heal.

“I know that not talking about it only pushes it further and further and further down but it never goes away,” she said. “Someone said the other day, ‘maybe now these boys didn’t die in vain.’ It just –immediately my eyes filled up with tears and I thought, ‘yeah, maybe now. Maybe now by talking about it as a community and honoring these people in our hearts, maybe they didn’t die in vain. Maybe this movie will help to save so many lives.'”