Legislators renew SC land conservation agency, but with tighter limits in place

A South Carolina agency which helps finance land conservation projects will get less money and tighter restrictions after this summer, but legislators have agreed to renew its charter.

Legislation reauthorizing the Conservation Bank heads to the governor’s desk after the House and Senate approved a compromise last week. The bank provides grants each year to help purchase new property or pay for conservation easements for landowners who do not want to sell but agree not to develop the land.

“There are so many landowners that want to preserve their heritage for future generations,” Audubon Society of South Carolina executive director Sharon Richardson said. Her organization has applied for and received grants in the past. “This is just a small funding source that makes it happen.”

Legislators put tighter standards on the bank after an audit last year criticized that a majority of its funding was spent on land not open to the public and often pledged without assurances the funding would actually be there. Historically, the agency has been funded by a portion of deed stamp fees on real estate deals since its creation in 2002. However, the proposal sent to the governor would strip away that funding source, requiring the agency to seek approximately $10 million per year from the state’s General Fund.

Of that funding, $3 million must go towards state park agencies such as the Department of Parks Recreation and Tourism, Department of Natural Resources, or state Forestry Commission to help acquire publicly-accessible land.

The agency has helped protect more than 300,000 acres across the state since its formation. Some of its projects include land surrounding the Angel Oak tree and historic Morris Island outside Charleston.