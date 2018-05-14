ORS asks court to intervene in ratepayer case against SCE&G

The South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff has filed a petition to intervene in a case filed by a ratepayer against SCE&G demanding refunds for the money the utility billed customers to pay for construction on the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station.

The ORS says there are related issues and facts that could be used in its case asking the Public Service Commission for rate relief related to construction on the now-abandoned project.

“There are common issues of fact and law between the court case and what’s going on before the commission,” said Nanette Edwards, Acting Executive Director of ORS. “We believe that the court’s action can have an effect on what happens before the commission because there are common issues of law and fact.”

“ORS seeks to intervene because this case could affect the rates or service of South Carolina Electric & Gas Company and substantially affects the public interest in prior decisions and actions by the South Carolina Public Service Commission,” reads the filing.

Edwards said there’s also an opportunity for gathering information from the court case which could be used when the ORS presents its case to the PSC.

“As that court case moves forward, we see the opportunity and potential that we need to stay abreast of that court case,” she said. “We think it’s important in terms of the work that we’re going to be doing before the PSC . . . we are able to form our position and recommendations to the commission in the most knowledgeable way we can.”

A hearing date has not yet been set by the PSC but Edwards said the ORS is expecting to have its case ready by the fall.

“We are continuing to move forward,” she said.

“ORS is going to gather as much material and information as possible and we are going to work to deliver our recommendations to the commission in compliance with the law and we’re going to look to protect those interests of the consumers — the ratepayers.”

SCE&G and Santee Cooper announced in July 2017 they were no longer building the nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Fairfield County. The PSC approved rate increases for the utilities over nearly a decade to pay for the costs of construction.

“We want to do the best we can for the ratepayer in this case. That’s really what this is all about, is making sure that we cover all the grounds, all the bases.

Click here to read the petition. Click here to see documents related to SCE&G, Santee Cooper and the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station construction abandonment.