SC Legal Services receives grant for attorney for human trafficking victims

South Carolina Legal Services has received a grant to hire an attorney to provide free legal services to victims of human trafficking.

“There is definitely a need,” said Jack Cohoon, Head Attorney of the Employment Unit at South Carolina Legal Services.

Cohoon said people coming out of human trafficking situations face a variety of legal issues and many of them lack the money to pay for an attorney’s assistance.

“A lot of civil legal problems,” he said. “It could be cleaning up a criminal record that the person incurred while being trafficked. It could be helping them get a new Social Security number or getting a name change so that the perpetrator can’t find them,” in addition to child custody or restitution issues.

Cohoon said many human trafficking victims are held captive by a lack of money or identification.

“This will give them access to an escape route and a way to get the help they need and the services they need to break away and then to ultimately establish a new life and a firm foundation,” he said.

The two-year fellowship from Equal Justice Works covers the salary of an attorney with the non-profit who will focus on the legal needs of human trafficking victims.

“It’s an opportunity to zoom in and focus on this issue for the next two years and this will be their exclusive area of practice,” he said.

Cohoon said helping human trafficking victims has been a mission for SC Legal Services.

“We were one of the first or the first law firm to help human trafficking survivors get prostitution convictions expunged under South Carolina’s human trafficking law,” he said. “So we kind of led the way in helping survivors get a fresh start. So this will help us build on that past work and expand it and help us build more connections with victims’ advocates and law enforcement and other folks who are trying to help the victims get out of the situation.”

He also said it helps bring more awareness to the situation of human trafficking.

“Awareness is very important,” he said. “Supporting non-profit organizations that serve trafficking survivors is important.”

As 2017 came to a close, South Carolina law enforcement reported that 72 active cases of human trafficking in the state. Each case involved one victim but most involve multiple victims.

If you know someone who needs help, or if you need help, call the human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information about SC Legal Services, call 1-888-346-5592. SC Legal Services provides assistance to low-income people with non-criminal cases.