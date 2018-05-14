SC Legal Services receives grant for attorney for human trafficking victims

South Carolina Legal Services has received a grant to hire an attorney who will provide free legal services to human trafficking victims.

“There is definitely a need,” Head Attorney of the Employment Unit Jack Cohoon said.

Cohoon said victims coming out of human trafficking situations face a variety of legal issues and many of them lack the money to pay for an attorney’s assistance.

“It could be cleaning up a criminal record that the person incurred while being trafficked,” he said. “It could be helping them get a new Social Security number or getting a name change so that the perpetrator can’t find them.”

Cohoon said many human trafficking victims are held captive by a lack of money or identification.

“This will give them access to an escape route and a way to get the help they need and the services they need to break away and then to ultimately establish a new life and a firm foundation,” he said.

The two-year fellowship from Equal Justice Works covers the salary of a nonprofit attorney who will focus on the legal needs of human trafficking victims. “It’s an opportunity to zoom in and focus on this issue for the next two years and this will be their exclusive area of practice,” he said.

As 2017 came to a close, South Carolina law enforcement reported that 72 active cases of human trafficking in the state. Each case involved at least one victim but most involve multiple victims.

Cohoon said helping human trafficking victims has been a mission for SC Legal Services.

“We were one of the first or the first law firm to help human trafficking survivors get prostitution convictions expunged under South Carolina’s human trafficking law,” he said. “So we kind of led the way in helping survivors get a fresh start. So this will help us build on that past work and expand it and help us build more connections with victims’ advocates and law enforcement and other folks who are trying to help the victims get out of the situation.”

If you know someone who needs help, call the human trafficking hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information about SC Legal Services, call 1-888-346-5592. SC Legal Services provides assistance to low-income people with non-criminal cases.