Snapped cable closes all westbound lanes of major Charleston bridge

South Carolina highway officials say it will be at least 48 hours before they are able to reopen a major bridge outside Charleston.

The Department of Transportation said Monday work crews closed down the Interstate 526 westbound bridge over the Wando River after inspectors discovered a snapped cable inside the bridge structure.

“We are getting some water intrusion and seeing some deterioration of the cable,” Deputy Secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said. “But, at this point in time, we don’t know what caused this rupture.”

Colvin said he does not know how long the bridge will be closed, but said it will take 48 hours for crews to do a full assessment.

The shutdown will have enormous consequences for the East Cooper region, since the Wando bridge is the primary route for traffic heading north out of Mount Pleasant. More than 35,000 vehicles use the bridge each day, according to state Transportation Secretary Christie Hall. Detoured traffic is being encouraged to take SC Highway 41 north to Clement Ferry Road, or onto the Charleston peninsula itself and westbound on Interstate 26.

Mayor Will Haynie urged drivers to plan for long traffic jams. “It is not unlike our response to a bridge closing due to (high winds),” he said. “We’ve done this before and we know how to handle it. But we’re still going to need everybody’s patience.”

Haynie said the city has partnered with towing companies to position trucks strategically during rush hour so they can respond more effectively to any collisions. The State Ports Authority, which uses the bridge for trucks leaving its Wando Terminal, has agreed not to open its gates to cargo vehicles during rush hour times.