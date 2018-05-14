South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control fines Greenville vitamin plant

A facility in Greenville that makes vitamins and nutritional supplements was fined by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for violations.

According to The Greenville News during two inspections last August DHEC found a series of hazardous waste violations at the Nutra Manufacturing plant.

The violations included a failure to accurately determine hazardous waste in the trash, waste buckets and other containers, as well as two unsigned hazardous waste manifests.

Nutra Manufacturing is a division of General Nutrition Centers.

Nutra Manufacturing received a $30,000 fine form DHEC.

The newspaper reports that the company released a statement. “Nutra Manufacturing has taken steps to ensure we are not in violation of any alleged items addressed in the report. We agreed to a consent order because we are confident that we are currently in compliance with all appropriate DHEC regulations.” The statement said.

According to DHEC records, approximately 625 people work at the plant in Greenville.