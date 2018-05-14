Senate Majority Ldr: SCE&G and Santee Cooper rank-and-file not to blame for failed project

A South Carolina senator emphasized to his fellow lawmakers that the rank-and-file employees of two companies involved in the failed nuclear expansion at the V.C. Summer plant had nothing to do with the debacle.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, said at a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting last week that those workers of Santee Cooper and South Carolina Electric& Gas (SCE&G) are not to blame. “They didn’t do anything wrong. They just showed up every day for work and they worked their tails off to keep the lights on.”

Massey’s comments came amid complaints from many of those employees that they have faced harassment and other backlash from a public frustrated with high electric bills due to massive cost overruns from the abandoned project.

The majority leader said it is important the public know those workers had nothing to do with the debacle. “Those guys and ladies… the people who do most of the work, didn’t do anything wrong. And I think it’s important that we acknowledged that.”

The legislature failed to pass any legislation which deals with the failed nuclear project or reforms state laws in its aftermath. Several bills which would repeal the Base Load Review Act and create a consumer advocate to represent ratepayers in utility issues and set a new power rate for SCE&G next year did pass both chambers. However, the House and Senate will need to come back for a special session to pass a final version of those bills, if they can reach an agreement.

About $37 million per month in extra SCE&G customers’ bills are going to pay down the debt incurred as result of the project.